Dr. Robert Ramirez, DO

Medical Oncology
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Ramirez, DO

Dr. Robert Ramirez, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kenner, LA. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Ramirez works at Neurology Endocrine Clinic in Kenner, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroendocrine Tumors, Secondary Malignancies and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramirez's Office Locations

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
  • Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neuroendocrine Tumors
Secondary Malignancies
Pancreatic Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 09, 2020
    Dr. Ramirez aggressively and compassionately serves his patients. He is an advocate to ensure all possible treatments are considered. Recently, I was in the grocery store when out of the blue, Dr. Ramirez (who apparently was also shopping) approached me to ask to how my wife was doing. Great Doctor, very good man.
    Brian Lentini — Dec 09, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Ramirez, DO

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669665808
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, Tn
    Residency
    • University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Cooper University Hospital, Camden, NJ
    Internship
    • University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey- School of Osteopathic Medicine, Stratford, NJ
    Medical Education
    • University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Ramirez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez works at Neurology Endocrine Clinic in Kenner, LA. View the full address on Dr. Ramirez’s profile.

    Dr. Ramirez has seen patients for Neuroendocrine Tumors, Secondary Malignancies and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

