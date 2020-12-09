Dr. Robert Ramirez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ramirez, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Ramirez, DO
Dr. Robert Ramirez, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kenner, LA. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Ramirez's Office Locations
Johnson, Charles L, MD200 W Esplanade Ave Ste 200, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 464-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ramirez aggressively and compassionately serves his patients. He is an advocate to ensure all possible treatments are considered. Recently, I was in the grocery store when out of the blue, Dr. Ramirez (who apparently was also shopping) approached me to ask to how my wife was doing. Great Doctor, very good man.
About Dr. Robert Ramirez, DO
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, Tn
- University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Cooper University Hospital, Camden, NJ
- University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey- School of Osteopathic Medicine, Stratford, NJ
- University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Ramirez has seen patients for Neuroendocrine Tumors, Secondary Malignancies and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
