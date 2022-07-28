See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Robert Ranelle, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (548)
Map Pin Small Langhorne, PA
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Robert Ranelle, DO

Dr. Robert Ranelle, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth, Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

Dr. Ranelle works at 3B Orthopedics in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ranelle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3B Orthopedics
    380 N Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    3B Orthopaedics
    601 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CHAMPVA
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 548 ratings
    Patient Ratings (548)
    5 Star
    (471)
    4 Star
    (42)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Jul 28, 2022
    I felt very comfortable with him. He was very patient friendly and explain everything in terms I could understand. He really seem to know his field specialty. I would definitely recommend Dr Ranelle.
    Tina Mousley — Jul 28, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Ranelle, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1245297399
    Education & Certifications

    • Metropolitan Hospital (now closed)
    • Normandy Hospital
    • University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth, Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Ranelle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ranelle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ranelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    548 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranelle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

