Dr. Robert Rankin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rankin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rankin, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Rankin, MD
Dr. Robert Rankin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Dr. Rankin works at
Dr. Rankin's Office Locations
-
1
South Hills Obgyn Associates1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 206, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 572-6127
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rankin?
Dr. Rankin and his whole office staff are wonderful. Dr. Rankin is thorough and he takes the time to really listen and explain if needed, Appointments are never rushed. He makes me feel comfortable and I really appreciate him.
About Dr. Robert Rankin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1588639066
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rankin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rankin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rankin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rankin works at
Dr. Rankin has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rankin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rankin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rankin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rankin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rankin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.