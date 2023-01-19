Overview of Dr. Robert Rao, MD

Dr. Robert Rao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Rao works at Northwest Community Healthcare Medical Group in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.