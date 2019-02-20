Dr. Robert Rauh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rauh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rauh, MD
Dr. Robert Rauh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Duly Health and Care133 E Brush Hill Rd, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 469-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Dr. Rauh is caring, competent and a wonderful doctor. I highly recommend him for any and all cardio issues. He'll take the very best care of you. I know he does me.
- University Of Wisconsin Madison
- Loyola Stritch
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
