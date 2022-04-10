Overview of Dr. Robert Raut, MD

Dr. Robert Raut, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burlington, VT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with University Of Vermont Medical Center.



Dr. Raut works at UVM Medical Center Urology in Burlington, VT. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.