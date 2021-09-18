See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Watkinsville, GA
Dr. Robert Raybon, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (34)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Raybon, MD

Dr. Robert Raybon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Nc At Chapel Hill Sch Of Med, Chapel Hill Nc and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Raybon works at Advanced Gynecology Athens in Watkinsville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raybon's Office Locations

    Advanced Gynecology Athens
    Advanced Gynecology Athens
1357 Oconee Connector Ste 104 Bldg 100, Watkinsville, GA 30677

  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endometriosis
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Endometriosis
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse

Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Sep 18, 2021
    So glad I finally decided to get my cystocele & bladder leakage problem fixed. Dr Raybon has given me so much freedom back. Its a joy to have bladder control again! Office staff and PA have been pleasant, competent and efficient. Would highly recommend. Thanks to all.
    Sep 18, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Raybon, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235173964
    Education & Certifications

    • Sinai Hosp-Inst For Spl Pelvic Surg
    • Grady Mem Hosp, Obstetrics And Gynecology
    • Emory University
    • Univ Of Nc At Chapel Hill Sch Of Med, Chapel Hill Nc
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Raybon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raybon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raybon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raybon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raybon works at Advanced Gynecology Athens in Watkinsville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Raybon’s profile.

    Dr. Raybon has seen patients for Endometriosis, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raybon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Raybon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raybon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raybon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raybon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

