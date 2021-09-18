Dr. Robert Raybon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raybon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Raybon, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Raybon, MD
Dr. Robert Raybon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Nc At Chapel Hill Sch Of Med, Chapel Hill Nc and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Raybon works at
Dr. Raybon's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Gynecology Athens1357 Oconee Connector Ste 104 Bldg 100, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raybon?
So glad I finally decided to get my cystocele & bladder leakage problem fixed. Dr Raybon has given me so much freedom back. Its a joy to have bladder control again! Office staff and PA have been pleasant, competent and efficient. Would highly recommend. Thanks to all.
About Dr. Robert Raybon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1235173964
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hosp-Inst For Spl Pelvic Surg
- Grady Mem Hosp, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- Emory University
- Univ Of Nc At Chapel Hill Sch Of Med, Chapel Hill Nc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raybon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raybon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raybon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raybon works at
Dr. Raybon has seen patients for Endometriosis, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raybon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Raybon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raybon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raybon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raybon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.