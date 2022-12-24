Dr. Robert Raymond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raymond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Raymond, MD
Dr. Robert Raymond, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.
Jeffrey H Garelick MD3401 Pga Blvd Ste 500, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 352-0278Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I had been a very very long time patient of Dr. Raymond. For about 15 years! Then I moved to California. I cannot say enough about this kind and caring man. He took the time to listen and never fell short of any treatment I needed. He cares! And wants to see you get well! He truly is a gift from God! Thank you Dr. Raymond!
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1477550846
- University of Alabama Hospital
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
Dr. Raymond has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raymond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raymond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raymond has seen patients for Gastritis, Dysphagia and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raymond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Raymond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raymond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raymond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raymond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.