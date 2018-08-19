Dr. Robert Rehnke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehnke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rehnke, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Rehnke, MD
Dr. Robert Rehnke, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Rehnke works at
Dr. Rehnke's Office Locations
Robert D Rehnke MD6606 10TH AVE N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 341-0337
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I meant Dr Rehnke and I was very impress how nice he is and answer all my questions. He gave me positive and good advice that’s best for me in what I wanted and most of all Morgan was very pleasant and gave me honest advice. I also want to say how pleasant the staff was when I check in Looking forward in meeting them again
About Dr. Robert Rehnke, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1982739967
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- U Miami/jackson Meml Hosp
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rehnke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rehnke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehnke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehnke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehnke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehnke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.