Overview of Dr. Robert Reidy, MD
Dr. Robert Reidy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical.
Dr. Reidy works at
Dr. Reidy's Office Locations
Santa Fe Office2947 Rodeo Park Dr E, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 983-6613Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Retina Center4411 The 25 Way NE Ste 300, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 823-4411
Eye Associates of New Mexico806 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVE NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 842-6575Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Davis Vision
- March Vision Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
I have received 32 years of excellent medical care from Dr. Reidy. He truly cares about his patient's health. He is caring and kind. You will be missed! Thank you so much!
- Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Boston Med Ctr
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Ophthalmology
