Dr. Robert Reif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Reif, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Reif, MD
Dr. Robert Reif, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD.
Dr. Reif works at
Dr. Reif's Office Locations
-
1
Maryland Center for Neurology and Sleep1412 Crain Hwy N Ste 6A, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 761-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reif?
Dr. Reif is an excellent, compassionate, caring doctor. He is an expert in his field and through his help I have got my seizures under control. I would not enjoy the quality of life I do today without his help and expertise. I am saddened to hear he will be leaving private practice, but the patients he will be seeing in hospital are going to be in very good hands.
About Dr. Robert Reif, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1558406231
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reif has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reif accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reif works at
Dr. Reif has seen patients for Confusion, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reif. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.