Dr. Robert Reilly, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Alliance Cancer Specialists1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 135, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-5050
St. Mary Feasterville178 W Street Rd, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Directions (215) 750-5050Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
I recently had a health care situation requiring immediate handling. Dr. Reilly and his team of nursing professionals stepped up to help without hesitation and got the issue resolved in under 3 hours while I was still in the hospital. Super Team! Thank You very, very much!
- Hematology & Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Metropolitan Hospital
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Oncology
Dr. Reilly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reilly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reilly has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reilly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reilly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.