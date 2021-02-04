Overview

Dr. Robert Reindollar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.



Dr. Reindollar works at Atrium Health Gastroenterology in Huntersville, NC with other offices in Statesville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.