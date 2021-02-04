See All Gastroenterologists in Huntersville, NC
Dr. Robert Reindollar, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Reindollar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.

Dr. Reindollar works at Atrium Health Gastroenterology in Huntersville, NC with other offices in Statesville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Charlotte Medical Specialists -huntersville
    16455 Statesville Rd Ste 360, Huntersville, NC 28078
    Piedmont Healthcare-adamssaltzman
    633 Brookdale Dr Ste 100, Statesville, NC 28677

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Atrium Health Union

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Abdominal Pain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Abdominal Pain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Reindollar, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851382287
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Reindollar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reindollar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reindollar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reindollar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reindollar has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reindollar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Reindollar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reindollar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reindollar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reindollar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

