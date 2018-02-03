See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Robert Reisch, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (38)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Reisch, MD

Dr. Robert Reisch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Reisch works at S.m.a.r.t. Surgery Center in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA and Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reisch's Office Locations

    S.m.a.r.t. Surgery Center
    131 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 445-3026
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
    Glendale Fidelity Medical Group
    815 E Colorado St Ste 110, Glendale, CA 91205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 242-1910
    Mark J Epstein MD Inc Lab
    5363 Balboa Blvd Ste 445, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 784-9593
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    New Age Aesthetics
    16030 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 990-4545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 03, 2018
    Hi is that best Dr I have . Hi very happy person ,tank you Dr you are the best
    Leda Loaiza in Panorama city — Feb 03, 2018
    Dr. Reisch's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Reisch

    About Dr. Robert Reisch, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477661247
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orthopaedic Hospital
    Residency
    • LAC + USC Medical Center
    Internship
    • SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California Riverside
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
