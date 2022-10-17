See All Urologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Robert Reiter, MD

Urology
4.1 (18)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Reiter, MD

Dr. Robert Reiter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Reiter works at Westwood Urology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Removal, Prostate Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reiter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westwood Urology
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 140, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 361-7577

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Removal
Prostate Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Removal
Prostate Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Oct 17, 2022
If I could give Dr Reiter 10 stars I would! My husband was diagnosed with an aggressive prostate cancer almost 1 year ago today. We live in the SB County area so our local UCLA Dr referred us to a Urologist in SB. My husband and I had a consult with him and we both left there knowing neither one of us wanted him to perform this surgery. We got a 2nd opinion with Dr Reiter in Westwood. He gave us some different options and we proceeded with hormone therapy for 6 months than surgery than another 6 months of hormone therapy. My husband is is one week post op from his surgery. Dr Reiter was able to spare all the nerves on the right and partial on the left!!! The Dr in SB was going to take them all regardless if cancer had invaded them. We are SO lucky to have Dr Reiter fighting this battle with us. We are forever grateful to him and to his team.
S — Oct 17, 2022
Photo: Dr. Robert Reiter, MD
About Dr. Robert Reiter, MD

  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1346269297
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • National Cancer Institute
Residency
  • Baylor College Of Medicine
Internship
  • Stanford University School of Medicine
Medical Education
  • Stanford School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Reiter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Reiter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Reiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Reiter works at Westwood Urology in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Reiter’s profile.

Dr. Reiter has seen patients for Prostate Removal, Prostate Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reiter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reiter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reiter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.