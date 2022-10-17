Dr. Robert Reiter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Reiter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Westwood Urology200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 140, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 361-7577
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
If I could give Dr Reiter 10 stars I would! My husband was diagnosed with an aggressive prostate cancer almost 1 year ago today. We live in the SB County area so our local UCLA Dr referred us to a Urologist in SB. My husband and I had a consult with him and we both left there knowing neither one of us wanted him to perform this surgery. We got a 2nd opinion with Dr Reiter in Westwood. He gave us some different options and we proceeded with hormone therapy for 6 months than surgery than another 6 months of hormone therapy. My husband is is one week post op from his surgery. Dr Reiter was able to spare all the nerves on the right and partial on the left!!! The Dr in SB was going to take them all regardless if cancer had invaded them. We are SO lucky to have Dr Reiter fighting this battle with us. We are forever grateful to him and to his team.
- National Cancer Institute
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Stanford School Of Medicine
Dr. Reiter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reiter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reiter has seen patients for Prostate Removal, Prostate Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reiter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reiter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reiter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.