Overview of Dr. Robert Remondino, MD

Dr. Robert Remondino, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Ardmore.



Dr. Remondino works at Oklahoma Spine Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.