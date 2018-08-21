See All Neurosurgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Robert Remondino, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Remondino, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (27)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Remondino, MD

Dr. Robert Remondino, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Ardmore.

Dr. Remondino works at Oklahoma Spine Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Remondino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Spine Hospital
    4140 W Memorial Rd Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 748-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Ardmore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Remondino?

    Aug 21, 2018
    August 2018. Second surgery with Dr. Remondino. Very successful, just like the 1st. He placed an artificial disk in C4-5. Not only did my neck pain resolve, but the right shoulder pain I’ve had for years is resolved. I thought I was facing rotator cuff surgery. Dr. Remondino is widely respected by his peers & colleagues for his experience & knowledge. I am thankful he accepted my case & I’m now without pain & have good range of motion of my neck. Got pain???? He’s the Dr. to see!!! GAD, PC, OK
    Gayle Doyal in Ponca City , OK — Aug 21, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Remondino, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Remondino, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Remondino to family and friends

    Dr. Remondino's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Remondino

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Remondino, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Remondino, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841289196
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Remondino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Remondino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Remondino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Remondino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Remondino works at Oklahoma Spine Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Remondino’s profile.

    Dr. Remondino has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Remondino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Remondino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remondino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Remondino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Remondino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Remondino, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.