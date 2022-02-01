Dr. Robert Renouard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renouard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Renouard, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Renouard, MD
Dr. Robert Renouard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Renouard works at
Dr. Renouard's Office Locations
Urology Affiliates of Oklahoma LLC5300 N Grand Blvd Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 946-2500
Integris Baptist Medical Center3300 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 949-4105Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Integris Health Edmond4801 Integris Pkwy, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 657-3200
Kidney Specialists of Central Oklahoma Edmond4509 Integris Pkwy, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 942-8545Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Integris Health Edmond
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Renouard for several years for kidney stones. Recently, he performed a biopsy on my prostate and discovered cancer. He has explained all of the options to treat this condition. I have complete confidence that Dr. Renouard will do everything possible to help me. Thank you Dr. Renouard. May God bless.
About Dr. Robert Renouard, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1265492144
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Renouard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renouard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renouard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Renouard has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Renouard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Renouard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renouard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renouard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renouard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.