Overview of Dr. Robert Renschler, DPM

Dr. Robert Renschler, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fargo, ND.



Dr. Renschler works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND with other offices in Valley City, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Arthroscopy, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.