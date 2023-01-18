Overview of Dr. Robert Restifo, DO

Dr. Robert Restifo, DO is a Pulmonologist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.



Dr. Restifo works at Radiology At 1 Springfield Avenue in Summit, NJ with other offices in Union, NJ and Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.