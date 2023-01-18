Dr. Robert Restifo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Restifo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Restifo, DO is a Pulmonologist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Radiology At 1 Springfield Avenue1 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 934-0555
Pulmonary and Allergy Associates - Union1000 Galloping Hill Rd Ste 100, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 934-0555
- 3 1125 US Highway 22 Ste 170, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (732) 667-1123
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Restivo is extremely competent. He cares and is extremely good at what he does. I received a very difficult prognosis, which doctor Restivo took very seriously and is there for my wife and I when I need him. Dr. Restivo very patiently helped us through many difficult times. Not sure where I would be today without his expertise and compassion. Thank you Doctor….
- Pulmonary Disease
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Nj Med Sch-U Hosp
- Kennedy Hosp
- Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Restifo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Restifo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Restifo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Restifo has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Restifo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Restifo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Restifo.
