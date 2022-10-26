Overview of Dr. Robert Rhee, MD

Dr. Robert Rhee, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Rhee works at Maimonides Med Ctr Vsclr Srgry in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.