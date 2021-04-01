Dr. Robert Rhoad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhoad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rhoad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Rhoad, MD
Dr. Robert Rhoad, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Rhoad works at
Dr. Rhoad's Office Locations
-
1
Wellington Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine7575 5 MILE RD, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 232-6677
-
2
OrthoCincy8251 Pine Rd Ste 212, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 221-2663
- 3 4355 Ferguson Dr Fl 2, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Directions (513) 753-7488
-
4
OrthoCincy Wellington - Anderson6620 Clough Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45244 Directions (513) 232-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Recently had trigger finger surgery. When I had some issues postop he was readily available. He was available to help with the choosing of a physical therapist and even visited me during physical therapy at the request of an excellent hand therapist, Whitney Quiambo. At that point I received a supplemental steroid injection and things are now getting better. This was a real team effort and I appreciate both of them and the compassionate care I received.
About Dr. Robert Rhoad, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1245239441
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhoad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhoad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhoad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhoad has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhoad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhoad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhoad.
