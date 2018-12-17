Overview of Dr. Robert Rhodes, MD

Dr. Robert Rhodes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center and is affiliated with Children's Mercy Adele Hall Campus and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Rhodes works at Pediatric Professionals in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.