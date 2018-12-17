Dr. Robert Rhodes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rhodes, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Rhodes, MD
Dr. Robert Rhodes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center and is affiliated with Children's Mercy Adele Hall Campus and Research Medical Center.
Dr. Rhodes' Office Locations
Pediatric Professionals310 NE TUDOR RD, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 347-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Mercy Adele Hall Campus
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr. Rhodes since my boys were born and my oldest is now 17. He is a great doctor I started seeing him @ Baby and Child Associates but we now see him @ the new clinic in Lee's Summit and he is always very pleasant and makes my boys feel comfortable. He always addresses all the issues and concerns I may have. I will recommend him to anyone with no hesitation.
About Dr. Robert Rhodes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1851388516
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
