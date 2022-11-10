Dr. Robert Rice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rice, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Rice, MD
Dr. Robert Rice, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Smyth County Community Hospital.
Dr. Rice's Office Locations
Highlands Neurosurgery PC1 Medical Park Blvd Ste 400E, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 844-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
- Smyth County Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rice has completed two surgeries on my back. I have the greatest confidence in him. There has not been any complications associated with these procedures. His staff is excellent. Thanks to all of you.
About Dr. Robert Rice, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rice has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rice has seen patients for Thoracic Spine Fracture, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice.
