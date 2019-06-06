See All General Surgeons in Gainesville, GA
Dr. Robert Richard, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Richard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Richard works at The Long Street Clinic in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    The Long Street Clinic
    725 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 130, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 534-0110
  2
    Center for Surgical Weight Management at Gwinnett Medical Center
    3215 McClure Bridge Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 312-6200
  3
    Obesity Solutions - Gainesville
    705 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 130, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 534-0110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Pediatric Obesity
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Pediatric Obesity
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic

Obesity
Pediatric Obesity
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 06, 2019
    It has been three weeks since my gastric sleeve/hernia surgery and Dr. Richards and his team have skillfully guided me through each step. I had no complications and am motivated to eat healthy and exercise. I am truly grateful for this new tool that has and will continue to help me improve my health! #healthiswealth
    CB — Jun 06, 2019
    About Dr. Robert Richard, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114938172
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Beth Israel Hosp, Harvard Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School

