Dr. Robert Richard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Richard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Locations
The Long Street Clinic725 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 130, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 534-0110
Center for Surgical Weight Management at Gwinnett Medical Center3215 McClure Bridge Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 312-6200
Obesity Solutions - Gainesville705 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 130, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 534-0110
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It has been three weeks since my gastric sleeve/hernia surgery and Dr. Richards and his team have skillfully guided me through each step. I had no complications and am motivated to eat healthy and exercise. I am truly grateful for this new tool that has and will continue to help me improve my health! #healthiswealth
About Dr. Robert Richard, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1114938172
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hosp, Harvard Medical School
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Cornell University
