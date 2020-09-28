Dr. Robert Richard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Richard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Richard, MD
Dr. Robert Richard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Richard works at
Dr. Richard's Office Locations
Mark C Tekrony MD1830 Town Center Dr Ste 305, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Richard is a caring, compassionate doctor. Although in the beginning, a bit hard to warm up to because he's a bit quiet, I appreciate his dry humor and admire his expertise.
About Dr. Robert Richard, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1750350989
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Georgetown Hospital
- St Elizabeth Hospital Of Boston
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Richard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richard has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Richard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richard.
