Dr. Robert Richardson Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (25)
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Richardson Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Richardson Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.

Dr. Richardson Jr works at Best Care Ob. Gyn. in Nutley, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Richardson Jr's Office Locations

    Best Care Ob. Gyn.
    Best Care Ob. Gyn.
    181 Franklin Ave Ste 202, Nutley, NJ 07110
    (973) 817-8707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Clara Maass Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 13, 2021
    Been a patient of Doctor Richardson for almost 40 years He is very calming as well as knowledgeable. He has made many great specialist referrals as well I’ve been lucky to have had him as my internist all these years and helping me stay healthy both Physically and mentally
    Kevin reilly — Apr 13, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Richardson Jr, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1033167978
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richardson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richardson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richardson Jr works at Best Care Ob. Gyn. in Nutley, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Richardson Jr’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

