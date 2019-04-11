Dr. Ricketts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Ricketts, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Ricketts, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.
Locations
LifeBridge Cardiology of Westminster (Ricketts)1011 Baltimore Blvd, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 469-5001
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was my cardio doc for about 8 years, diagnosed I had a blockage, they put in a stent, he probably saved my life. Great doc, I have moved to another state but I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Ricketts, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ricketts has seen patients for Mitral Valve Prolapse, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricketts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricketts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricketts.
