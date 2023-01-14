Dr. Robert Riddell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riddell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Riddell, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Riddell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They completed their residency with U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
Dr. Riddell works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Lafayette Cardiology3900 St Francis Way Ste 205, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 217-6526
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Winamac Heart Care616 E 13th St, Winamac, IN 46996 Directions (574) 263-6236
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Great personality, efficient and friendly staff. Cares for his patients.
About Dr. Robert Riddell, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1851353262
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Logansport Memorial Hospital
- Pulaski Memorial Hospital
