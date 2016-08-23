Overview of Dr. Robert Riddick, MD

Dr. Robert Riddick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dickinson, ND. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson.



Dr. Riddick works at St. Joseph's Women's Clinic in Dickinson, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.