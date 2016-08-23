Dr. Robert Riddick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riddick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Riddick, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Riddick, MD
Dr. Robert Riddick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dickinson, ND. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson.
Dr. Riddick works at
Dr. Riddick's Office Locations
-
1
CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson2500 Fairway St Ofc 2, Dickinson, ND 58601 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riddick?
Fantastic bedside manner and very informative. . he was booked up and squeezed me in that day and in surgery the next morning. . Great staff. This man gave me a better quality of life.
About Dr. Robert Riddick, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093711871
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Naval Hosp
- Naval Hosp
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riddick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riddick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Riddick using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Riddick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riddick works at
Dr. Riddick has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riddick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Riddick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riddick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riddick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riddick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.