Dr. Robert Riikola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riikola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Riikola, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Riikola, MD
Dr. Robert Riikola, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Southaven, MS. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine.
Dr. Riikola's Office Locations
Memphis Childrens Clinic7672 Airways Blvd, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 469-3019
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This is the most precious man to have graced the halls of Memphis Children's Clinic. My children have received services for the past 14 years and although I appreciate the professional care from ALL other providers, there is none like Dr Riikola. His bedside manner is quick yet thorough! He dispels myths and gives the best advice. He has saved me from the possibility of senseless surgeries more than once, just by performing a treatment or offering advice on an intervention I/we could perform ourselves. And it works every time!! We sooooo love him !!
About Dr. Robert Riikola, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1740277110
Education & Certifications
- Regional Med Center At Memphis|University Of S Fl College Of Med
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
