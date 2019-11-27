Dr. Ringel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Ringel, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Ringel, MD
Dr. Robert Ringel, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus.
Dr. Ringel's Office Locations
BG Neurology1071 Boiling Springs Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 577-9107
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My sleep study was done at Mary Black; Dr. Robert Ringel was my Neurologist. That unit closed. I need Dr. Ringel to advise me.
About Dr. Robert Ringel, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ringel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ringel. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ringel.
