Overview

Dr. Robert Rinkenberger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Rinkenberger works at Cardiac Associates of Dallas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.