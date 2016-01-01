Dr. Robert Ripley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ripley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ripley, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Ripley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.
Dr. Ripley works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Group of Middle Tennessee397 Wallace Rd Ste 216, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 781-0447
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ripley?
About Dr. Robert Ripley, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1326120700
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ripley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ripley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ripley works at
Dr. Ripley speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ripley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ripley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ripley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ripley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.