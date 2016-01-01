Dr. Robert Risica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Risica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Risica, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Risica, MD
Dr. Robert Risica, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Risica's Office Locations
University Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery Inc.116 Main St, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 782-4400
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-4000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Univ. Otolaryngology-head and Neck Surgery Inc.830 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 885-8484
Meeting Street Rehab Center for Adults1351 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 885-8484
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Risica, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Risica has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Risica accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Risica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Risica has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Risica on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Risica speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Risica. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Risica.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Risica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Risica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.