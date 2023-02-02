Overview of Dr. Robert Ritter, MD

Dr. Robert Ritter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.



Dr. Ritter works at Amarillo Urology Associates LLP in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Hydrocele and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.