Dr. Robert Ritter, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Robert Ritter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Ritter, MD
Dr. Robert Ritter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Dr. Ritter works at
Dr. Ritter's Office Locations
Amarillo Urology Associates LLP1900 Medi Park Dr, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 355-9447
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, polite,friendly
About Dr. Robert Ritter, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467596734
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Ritter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ritter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ritter works at
Dr. Ritter has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Hydrocele and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ritter speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.