Dr. Robert Rivera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Rivera works at Comcare Primary Medical Group A California General Partnership in Burbank, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.