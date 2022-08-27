See All Neurosurgeons in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Robert Robinson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Robinson, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (55)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Robinson, MD

Dr. Robert Robinson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and Highlands Medical Center.

Dr. Robinson works at Brookwood Neurosurgery & Spine, affiliated with Norwood Clinic, Inc in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kingsley Abode-Iyamah, MD
Dr. Kingsley Abode-Iyamah, MD
3.9 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa, MD
Dr. Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa, MD
4.2 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Kaisorn Chaichana, MD
Dr. Kaisorn Chaichana, MD
4.6 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Robinson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brookwood Neurosurgery & Spine, affiliated with Norwood Clinic, Inc
    3535 Grandview Pkwy Ste 150, Birmingham, AL 35243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 250-6805
  2. 2
    Simons Jr, Marvin L, MD
    2010 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 877-1000
  3. 3
    Brookwood Neurosurgery & Spine affiliated with Norwood Clinic, Inc.
    513 Brookwood Blvd Ste 75, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 250-6805

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grandview Medical Center
  • Highlands Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson?

    Aug 27, 2022
    Dr Robert Robinson is spot on, he has the best bedside manner of any surgeon I have been to. He has a God gifted ability to know what each patients surgical needs are. He operated on me in 2009 at Brookwood Hospital on my lumbar 3 levels. I am very pleased with his surgical results and thankful for the successful life I had had thus far. I am thankful he is now at the newest hospital in Birmingham Grandview! Hands down he is the BEST!
    Patty Shedden — Aug 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Robinson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Robinson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Robinson to family and friends

    Dr. Robinson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Robinson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Robinson, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Robinson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851331698
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Alabama Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Colorado State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robinson works at Brookwood Neurosurgery & Spine, affiliated with Norwood Clinic, Inc in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Robinson’s profile.

    Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Robinson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.