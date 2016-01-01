Overview of Dr. Robert Robles, MD

Dr. Robert Robles, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pleasant Hill, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, Mills-peninsula Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Robles works at John Muir Oncology Medical Group in Pleasant Hill, CA with other offices in San Ramon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Lymphocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.