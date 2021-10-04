See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Robert Roddy Jr, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.7 (26)
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Roddy Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Roddy Jr, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Queens University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with United Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roddy Jr's Office Locations

    280 Smith Ave N Ste 410, Saint Paul, MN 55102

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Suicidal Ideation
Personality Disorders
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Suicidal Ideation
Personality Disorders

Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 04, 2021
    Oct 04, 2021
I have been seeing Dr. Roddy virtually for more than a year. I find he's a responsible prescriber (you get what you need, but not too much, if that makes sense - and I have ADHD and PTSD, it's a fine line to walk as a prescriber), he actually listens, both if you have trouble or side effects, and the combo of him and his wife working together is positively charming. Was referred to him after the death of a psych I positively loved, and I can see why - he and his wife are genuinely good people. I'd send my child there if I could (too young, min is 10 I think). I've been to insurance clinic psychs and $175/hr concierge psychs. They take insurance and the quality of care is way beyond the big clinics and much closer to concierge. Virtual care also a literal lifesaver since pandemic started. They also are great at getting back to the pharmacy about your meds, which is important for people like me who can't function without them. Good care can save your life; they are good.
    Rachel R. — Oct 04, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Roddy Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831197649
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Queens University / Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
