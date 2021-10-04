Dr. Roddy Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Roddy Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Roddy Jr, MD
Dr. Robert Roddy Jr, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Queens University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with United Hospital.
Dr. Roddy Jr's Office Locations
- 1 280 Smith Ave N Ste 410, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 999-0263
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Roddy virtually for more than a year. I find he’s a responsible prescriber (you get what you need, but not too much, if that makes sense - and I have ADHD and PTSD, it’s a fine line to walk as a prescriber), he actually listens, both if you have trouble or side effects, and the combo of him and his wife working together is positively charming. Was referred to him after the death of a psych I positively loved, and I can see why - he and his wife are genuinely good people. I’d send my child there if I could (too young, min is 10 I think). I’ve been to insurance clinic psychs and $175/hr concierge psychs. They take insurance and the quality of care is way beyond the big clinics and much closer to concierge. Virtual care also a literal lifesaver since pandemic started. They also are great at getting back to the pharmacy about your meds, which is important for people like me who can’t function without them. Good care can save your life; they are good.
About Dr. Robert Roddy Jr, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Queens University / Faculty of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roddy Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roddy Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Roddy Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roddy Jr.
