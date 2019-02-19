Overview

Dr. Robert Rodgers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Rodgers works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Lake Mary in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.