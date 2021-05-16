Dr. Robert Roerich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roerich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Roerich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Roerich, MD
Dr. Robert Roerich, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boardman, OH. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Roerich's Office Locations
Associates Psych Sthwd Cnslng833 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman, OH 44512 Directions (330) 758-9751
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roerich?
Excellent in dealing with medication and treatment. Very insightful and professional.
About Dr. Robert Roerich, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1740212216
Education & Certifications
- NEO MED
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roerich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roerich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roerich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roerich speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Roerich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roerich.
