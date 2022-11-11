Dr. Robert Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rogers, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Rogers, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.
Dr. Rogers works at
Locations
Robert M. Rogers MD PA213 MILLS AVE, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 272-3300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful. Everyone was so nice. Dr Rogers was very pleasant and easy to talk with.
About Dr. Robert Rogers, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215989587
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rogers speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.