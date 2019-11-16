Dr. Robert Rollins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rollins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rollins, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Rollins, MD
Dr. Robert Rollins, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Rollins works at
Dr. Rollins' Office Locations
1
Children's Heart Center of Nevada3131 La Canada St Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 213-5062
2
Children s Heart Center Nevada653 N Town Center Dr Ste 114, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 213-4995
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely fantastic. Best bedside manners, thorough, very informative. I'm extremely happy with him for my daughter! Highly highly recommended
About Dr. Robert Rollins, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1104841824
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Los Angeles
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rollins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rollins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rollins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rollins works at
Dr. Rollins has seen patients for Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rollins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rollins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rollins.
