Overview of Dr. Robert Rollins, MD

Dr. Robert Rollins, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Rollins works at Children's Heart Center of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.