Overview of Dr. Robert Roman, MD

Dr. Robert Roman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Roman works at Watch Me Grow Pediatrics in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI and Bingham Farms, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.