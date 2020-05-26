Dr. Robert Roman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Roman, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Roman, MD
Dr. Robert Roman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Roman's Office Locations
Christ Hospital Orthopedic Associates III LLC
4460 Red Bank Rd Ste 110, Cincinnati, OH 45227
(513) 791-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Roman performed 4 knee surgeries and 1 hip replacement. Could not have been in better hands. The best, period!
About Dr. Robert Roman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1699750968
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State Univ
Dr. Roman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Roman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.