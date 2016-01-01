Dr. Robert Romero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Romero, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Romero, MD is a Dermatologist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 101 Rue Fontaine Bldg 1, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 524-1700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Romero, MD
- Dermatology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1285652453
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.
