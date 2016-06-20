Overview

Dr. Robert Rook, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.



Dr. Rook works at CONWAY FAMILY PRACTICE CLINIC in Conway, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.