Dr. Robert Rosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Rosa, MD
Dr. Robert Rosa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rosa works at
Dr. Rosa's Office Locations
Galter675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0596
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Rosa, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1760597645
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Harvard University Beth Israel Hospital
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Yale University New Haven Medical Center
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.