Dr. Robert Roschel, MD is a Dermatologist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.



Dr. Roschel works at Dermatology Physicians Inc in Lancaster, PA with other offices in Willow Street, PA and Ephrata, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.