Dr. Roschel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Roschel, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Roschel, MD is a Dermatologist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Dr. Roschel works at
Locations
1
Dermatology Physicians Inc203 N LIME ST, Lancaster, PA 17602 Directions (717) 392-6267
2
Dermatology Physicians Inc222 Willow Valley Lakes Dr Ste 1300, Willow Street, PA 17584 Directions (717) 464-0113
3
Dermatology Physicians Inc208 W Main St, Ephrata, PA 17522 Directions (717) 733-8050
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, kind, professional, takes time to explain.
About Dr. Robert Roschel, MD
- Dermatology
- 65 years of experience
- English
- 1891763421
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
