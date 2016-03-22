Dr. Robert Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rose, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Rose, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota.
Locations
Aspen Dental9405 N Newport Hwy, Spokane, WA 99218 Directions (844) 225-8668
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband & I both are patients of Dr. Rose. We highly recommend him! Spends time with his patients, listens to concerns & they work with our schedules. Been patients for over a year & couldn't be happier! If he did pediatrics, I would bring my own children to his practice! He's a wonderful doctor & always has your best interest at heart. Wonderful doctor!
About Dr. Robert Rose, MD
- Family Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SACRED HEART HOSPITAL
- Sacred Heart Med Center
- Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.